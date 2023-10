For the first time in US history, House of Representatives ousts Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Tuesday, October 3, the House of Representatives of the US Congress voted to oust Congressman Kevin McCarthy from the post of speaker.

This follows from a statement by Voice of America.

The vote to oust McCarthy from office took place yesterday, October 3, with results of 216-210. The majority of Republicans voted against the dismissal, except for eight representatives of the far-right wing of this party, who actually demanded the speaker's dismissal. Their voices were strengthened by the majority of Democrats, who along the party line supported the dismissal of the Republican speaker.

It is emphasized that this is the first such case in the history of the United States. No speaker of the US House of Representatives has ever been removed from office by a voted resolution.

It is reported that the petition for the resignation of Speaker Kevin McCarthy was submitted by his fellow party member, a representative of the extreme right wing of the Republicans, a congressman from the state of Florida, Matt Gaetz.

According to the newspaper, among the reasons given by some of his party members for trying to fire Speaker McCarthy was cooperation with Democrats to agree on a short-term resolution on funding the US government, as well as a refusal to block aid to Ukraine.

"All this theater of Speaker McCarthy's failures has led to him teaming up with Democrats to pass a resolution that continues funding Ukraine and funds Jack Smith's (special prosecutor - ed.) meddling in the upcoming election against President Trump," he posted on his website Matt Gaetz after introducing the resolution on the dismissal of McCarthy, cites the words of the publication.

On Monday evening, while commenting to reporters on the filing of a petition for the speaker's dismissal, Gates said that his fellow party members would not have supported the motion to resign if the speaker had told them about "his secret deal with Joe Biden regarding Ukraine," CNN quotes.

In turn, McCarthy has denied that he made any side deals regarding promises to provide funding to Ukraine.

The need to elect a new speaker of the US House of Representatives is delaying the consideration of 12 spending bills to fund the US government for next year, as well as the likely consideration of additional funding for Ukraine.

The position of Speaker of the US House of Representatives is the third position after the President and Vice President of the United States in line to lead the country in case of unforeseen events if something happens to the current leaders of the country.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that the support of Ukraine from the United States of America will not decrease despite the upcoming elections and internal political processes.

At the same time, the minister admitted that "some unexpected political moves by the opponents" are possible during the election process from the US side.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday morning, American President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with the leaders and ministers of foreign affairs of the US allies against the backdrop of uncertainty regarding further military aid to Ukraine.