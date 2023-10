Part of the organized criminal groups left Ukraine.

The Minister of Internal Affairs said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda online publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Organized criminal groups were dispersed and some of them went abroad. Now, together with our European colleagues, we are exchanging information about their whereabouts and their actions," Klymenko said.

According to him, in order to combat crime, the police increased the number of patrols on the streets.

"And I want to say that policemen are tired of standing on the streets. If a policeman used to have to work for a day and rest for at least two days, today the regime is much stricter," the minister noted.

Klymenko added that in the event of cold weather and power outages, the Ministry of Internal Affairs takes 100% of its personnel outside.

This applies to the National Guard, the State Emergency Service, and, of course, the police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the level of crime in Ukraine has decreased by 10-15% since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

During the full-scale war, 100,666 war crimes by russians in Ukraine were recorded.