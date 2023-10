Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko denies the influence of Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleh Tatarov on the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He said this in an interview with the Ukrainian Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I can describe his influence on the Ministry of Internal Affairs. There is no influence. No official in the Ministry of Internal Affairs was appointed at Tatarov's request. Oleh Yuriyovych never even addressed this issue," Klymenko said.

The Minister also denied Tatarov's influence on the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi.

"Complete nonsense. Ivan Vyhivskyi was the head of the investigative department in the Mykolaiv Region. And this was one of my first appointments. When I became the head of the National Police, Ivan Mykhailovych was appointed to the position of the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Poltava Region. After the Poltava Region, I appointed him, this is already under Denys Monastyrskyi, for the position of the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv," Klymenko noted.

The Minister added that he personally recommended Vyhivskyi to be appointed to the post of head of the National Police.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Olena, the sister of the Deputy Head of the Office of the President Oleh Tatarov, received a lawyer's license on the same day as the former head of the SSU, Ivan Bakanov.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna and Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleh Tatarov appear in the case regarding the attempted bribery of Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov for EUR 22 million by former Member of Parliament Makstm Mykytas.