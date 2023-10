The United States is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine. It will be sent soon.

According to the European Pravda online media outlet, 35th White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this at a briefing.

"We will soon announce another aid package for Ukraine to demonstrate our continued support for the brave people of Ukraine," she said.

The representative of the White House emphasized that this aid package "will be a signal" that the US continues to support Ukraine. She added that the administration of US President Joe Biden is determined to help Kyiv as much as it needs.

Jean-Pierre noted that the USA gathered a coalition of more than 50 countries to support Ukraine, and more than 140 countries condemned the Russian aggression.

"Ukraine is supported by a very strong coalition. And if Vladimir Putin thinks that he will outlast us, then he is wrong," she emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, this weekend, the US approved a temporary budget at the last moment, which prevents the shutdown of the government, but without funds for aid to Ukraine - in order to increase the chances of its adoption. In a conversation with Umerov, Austin said that the US would continue to support Ukraine.

Meanwhile, despite the lack of a decision in the United States regarding aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of a possible shutdown, US support has not wavered, Dmytro Kuleba believes.