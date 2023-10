United States will arrest Putin if he comes to APEC summit

If russian dictator Vladimir Putin comes to the summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco in mid-November, he will be arrested.

US State Department representative Matthew Miller said this during a press briefing in Washington, Ukrinform reports.

"We recognize our obligations as a host of APEC. But we will abide by our rules and regulations on sanctions," the message said.

The answer was given to the journalist's question about the APEC organizers' plans to invite Putin there.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 17, the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of russian dictator Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes.

The US State Department has assumed that no country will arrest Putin while he is the president of the russian federation.

Earlier, we told how many countries of the world should arrest Putin under the warrant of the International Criminal Court if the russian dictator ends up on their territory.

Meanwhile, Putin refused to personally go to the meeting of the G20 countries, which is currently taking place in India. Instead, Moscow sent the head of the russian foreign ministry, Sergey Lavrov.