Export of grain cargoes by rail down 3 times in September

In September 2023, the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock railway company boosted cargo transportation by 3% year over year to 12.035 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, this indicator decreased by 1.9% compared to August 2023.

According to the report, the overall increase in transportation was due to an increase in the volume of cargo transportation in domestic traffic by 35.5% to 7.896 million tons.

The leaders in terms of transportation volumes in September 2023 were traditionally construction materials. Hence, their transportation in total volume increased by 77.3% compared to September 2022 to 3.31 million tons, and in domestic traffic by 88% to 3.087 million tons.

At the same time, export transportation by rail in September 2023 decreased by 31.2% year over year to 3.578 million tons.

The export of grain cargoes by railway decreased by almost three times to 1.072 million tons.

At the same time, in September 2023, an increase in export shipments of iron and manganese ore was recorded - by 50.5% to 1.453 million tons.

Import transportation of goods by railway in September of this year amounted to 518,500 tons, which is 18% less than in September 2022, transit – 43,200 tons, up almost 2.3 times.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia increased the volume of freight transportation by 13.8% to 12.3 million tons in August.