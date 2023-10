American billionaire, founder of Space X Elon Musk published a meme with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he mocked him over the Head of State’s requests for military assistance.

Musk made the corresponding publication on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"When it's been 5 minutes and you haven't asked for a billion dollars in aid," reads the caption of a meme depicting Zelenskyy with a distressed expression.

Thus, Musk hinted that Zelenskyy is asking for too much help for Ukraine, which is currently confronting russia's armed aggression.

Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak in turn said that any silence or irony over Ukraine during the war is unconditional encouragement of russian propaganda.

"Any support for Russia today is a direct investment in war, genocide, destruction of the free world, escalation and the right to impunity. Any silence or irony towards Ukraine today is a direct encouragement of Russian propaganda that justifies mass violence and destruction," he wrote.

Podoliak noted that not all significant media figures who are thousands of kilometers from the epicenter of the war are able to realize "what are daily bombardments and the cries of children who lose their parents."

"Sometimes it is better to be silent, right, Elon Musk?" - added the adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

Podoliak later deleted the post and published a new one, removing the mention of Musk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October last year, Musk suggested that Ukraine concede Crimea to russia to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy, in response to Musk's "peace plan," created his own poll on Twitter: "Which Elon Musk do you like better? The one that supports Ukraine, or the one that supports russia?"