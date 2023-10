NBU not releases hryvnia exchange rate "in free navigation" and nothing will change for population - Pyshnyi

The National Bank has not released the hryvnia exchange rate "in free navigation" and nothing will change for the population.

The head of the NBU Andrii Pyshnyi announced this during a press briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The NBU did not let go of the rate... We have not even considered this option due to the structural shortage of currency in the market and the existing amount of reserves in the NBU," said the head of the NBU.

According to him, the NBU will be present powerfully and does not let go of the course "in free navigation."

Besides, according to him, the rules set in the cash market for the population do not change.

What the NBU has changed will influence the establishment of an official rate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank is introducing managed flexibility of the exchange rate from October 3.

The transition to managed flexibility is one of the steps of the implementation of the Strategy of softening currency restrictions, the transition to a more flexible exchange rate and the return to inflation targeting.