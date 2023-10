The investment scale of China's power industry is expected to exceed 100 trillion yuan (about 13.93 trillion U.S. dollars) by 2060, according to the State Grid Corporation of China. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The development of a new power system will promote the expansion of the scale of both the power industry and the power market, said a book written by the company and published last week.

By the end of 2060, the industry scales of key sectors including energy storage, integrated energy and energy internet are expected to hit 1 trillion yuan each, according to the book.