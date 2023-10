We do not believe that US support wavered - Kuleba

Despite the lack of a decision in the United States regarding aid to Ukraine amid a possible shutdown, US support has not wavered.

This was said by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, before the start of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Kyiv, European Pravda writes.

"The question is whether what happened in the US Congress last weekend was a fluke or a system. I think it was a fluke. We have a very deep discussion with both parts of Congress, Republicans and Democrats," Kuleba said.

He noted that against the backdrop of a potential shutdown in the United States, "the decision was made as it was."

"But we are currently working with both sides of Congress so that it does not happen again under any circumstances. Therefore, we do not think that the support of the USA has wavered," the Minister said.

As the head of foreign affairs emphasized, the United States understands that "much more is at stake in Ukraine than just Ukraine - it is about the stability and predictability of the world."

"And that's why I believe that we will be able to find the necessary solutions," the head of the MFA is convinced.

This weekend, the US passed a last-minute interim budget that averts a government shutdown, but without aid to Ukraine, to increase its chances of passage.

We will remind, in a conversation with Umierov, Austin said that the US would continue to support Ukraine.