Overnight into Monday, October 2, the aggressor country of russia attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones and guided aerial bombs, 4 drones were shot down, but there were also hits.

This was reported by Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the South Operational Command.

"The night was restless again. The enemy used both drone attacks and tactical aviation. At night, the enemy used 18 guided aerial bombs. This is again targeting on civilian infrastructure, residential areas. The hospital and critical infrastructure facilities were damaged," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the drone attack was not very massive - the occupiers probably wanted to find out where the air defense was stationed.

"They were launched from the south-eastern direction, from the Azov coast. They were directed along a not quite usual route. Mainly through the Kherson Region, but it was obvious that they were headed for the Kryvyi Rih area. 3 drones were destroyed there, and one was destroyed in the Kherson Region, but there was also a hit in one of the industrial enterprises. Drones also struck the Kherson Region. Purely civilian infrastructure was damaged again - factories of agricultural enterprises," Humeniuk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Sunday, October 1, russian troops attacked Kherson with a drone. As a result, a woman and three children were trapped in the fire.

We also reported that on September 29, the occupiers shelled Kherson, and then two workers of the utility company were injured.