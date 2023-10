Russian troops are carrying out regular counterattacks on the front line in the Robotyne District of the Zaporizhzhia Region. This leads to the fact that some tactically important positions repeatedly change hands.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

ISW analysts drew attention to a series of videos published in the second half by both the Ukrainian and russian military.

They show different sections of one of the fortifications built by the russians. This node is a system of trenches located approximately a kilometer southwest of Robotyne.

The video from September 13 shows that the Ukrainian military occupied this position. Apparently, it was captured from the russians as a result of a successful attack.

At the same time, in the video from September 30, it can be seen that the Armed Forces are firing at the russian infantry, which is trying to enter this system of trenches.

ISW believes that between September 13 and September 30, the Ukrainian military probably lost control of this position due to russian attacks.

And on the video, which was published on October 1, you can see how the russians attacked a car with the Ukrainian military about a kilometer west of the outermost trench.

This suggests that the Ukrainian military controls one of the three trenches and is trying to advance further west to take control of the other two.

The video with the car was made between September 25 and 28. This means that the russians managed to repel the attack of the Armed Forces and strengthen their own positions.

"The situation south of Robotyne is unstable, as some tactically important field fortifications have repeatedly changed hands... Reports of the continued presence of russian troops in the western and central trenches indicate that russian forces are conducting successful limited tactical counterattacks," ISW analysts wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 28, Ukrainian servicemen liberated the settlement of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region. The battles for him have been going on since the beginning of June this year.

It will be recalled that on September 28, ISW analysts assumed that several companies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of artillery, could make a breakthrough and occupy a number of positions of the occupiers on the Robotyne-Verbove line.

And on September 22, we reported that Ukrainian armored vehicles were able to overcome the first and main line of defense of the russians in the Robotyne District.