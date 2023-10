During the past day, October 1, the military terrorist states of the russian federation fired 71 times on peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region, firing 392 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads MLRSes, tanks, ATGMs, aviation, and UAVs. The enemy fired 20 shells at the city of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel.

Thus, the russian military targeted the residential quarters of the population centers of the region, the territory of the factory and the tractor brigade in the Kherson District, a store, the buildings of educational and medical institutions, and the object of critical infrastructure in the Beryslav District.

As a result of russian aggression, one person was killed, and six more, including two children, were injured.

Also, today, at around 5 a.m., the enemy shelled the center of Kherson. A fire broke out at the point of impact, which was promptly extinguished by firefighters. Information about the destruction is established.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Sunday, October 1, russian troops attacked Kherson with the help of a drone. As a result, a woman and three children were trapped in the fire.

On September 29, the occupiers shelled Kherson when two workers of the utility company were wounded.