Three bulkers carrying farm produce and iron ore left the Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi seaports on October 1, while five other vessels are heading to the ports for loading.

This follows from a statement posted on Facebook by Oleksandr Kubrakov, the Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine / Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to him, bulkers Azara, Ying Hao 01, and Eneida (flagship of Liberia and Palau) exported more than 127,000 Ukrainian agricultural products and iron ore.

"At the same time, five more ships are waiting to be loaded in the ports of Great Odesa. Bulk carriers Olga, Ida, Danny Boy, Forza Doria, and New Legacy export almost 120,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to African and European countries," Kubrakov wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 21, the bulk carrier Resilient Africa arrived at the Turkish Bosphorus Strait.

This is the first ship with grain from Ukraine that passed through the Black Sea through the temporary corridor.