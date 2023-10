The RDS group of road construction companies, which performs works on the reconstruction of the Dehtiarivskyi overpass, explained the reasons for the falling of beams of the span section and stated that the consequences will be eliminated at its own expense. RDS announced this on Facebook.

"During the installation of the 7th beam in the design position, it lost its stability. When it fell, a part of the already assembled structure was caught, which also led to a violation of its stability and the fall of the other 6 beams of the span structure. Considering the situation that has arisen, the elimination of all deficiencies will be made at the expense of the RDS group of companies. We emphasize that the RDS group of companies is responsible for the work at the facility," the company said.

The executor of the works noted that there were no losses to the city budget. The cost of reconstruction will not increase. However, the period of repair works may increase.

"The work was carried out according to the schedule, but due to the need to eliminate the shortcomings, the term of putting the road junction into operation will be extended to a later date," the message says.