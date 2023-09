On Shuliavka in Kyiv, on Oleksandra Dovzhenka Street, the beams of the Dehtiarivskyi overpass collapsed. This is stated in a message from the Kyiv City State Administration posted on its official page in the Telegram social network.

"An emergency situation occurred on Oleksandra Dovzhenka Street during the works on the reconstruction of the Dehtiarivskyi overpass - the beams collapsed during the installation. The reasons are being investigated by experts who are already on site," the capital's officials said in a statement

According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, the beams collapsed during the reconstruction.