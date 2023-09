Africa is interested not only in buying Ukrainian weapons, but also in placing its production on its territory. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, said this at a panel discussion within the framework of the Defense Industries Forum, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"Africa was one of the largest markets for the sale of Ukrainian military products before the start of a full-scale war. Today, Africa is waiting for the return of Ukrainian companies to this market for the sale of weapons. For now, of course, this option is closed. In one African country, talking to the leader of this country, he looked in my eyes so trustingly and said: "You've already been sent so many weapons, you definitely don't need so many. Maybe share a little with us?" That is, there is a different perception of our needs," said the chief diplomat of Ukraine.

According to the Minister, the second interest that has appeared in Africa is, in fact, placing the production of Ukrainian weapons and ammunition on the territory of Africa.

"This is a new trend," Kuleba noted.

He believes that "the demand for the sale and production of weapons produced in Ukraine will be very high."