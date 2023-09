Sappers clear almost 10,000 hectares of agricultural land since beginning of russian invasion - AFU

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the demining groups of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have cleared more than 9,992 hectares of agricultural land of explosive objects. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, since the beginning of the great war, sappers have removed and neutralized 120,846 explosive objects.

During the past week, specialists of the Support Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine examined and cleared 1 facility, about 860 hectares of agricultural land and other territories of explosive objects.

3,168 explosive items were removed and neutralized in these territories.