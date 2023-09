The terrorist country of russia continues to use volunteer units and private military companies, including PMC Wagner. However, its mercenaries will now operate under greater control from the Kremlin. This is stated in the summary of military intelligence of Great Britain, published on September 30.

The department recalled that on September 29, the Kremlin published a video of the meeting between the president of the aggressor country, vladimir putin, and Andrei Troshev, the former head of Wagner's headquarters. Then the dictator instructed Troshev to create new "volunteer combat units".

In June 2023, when the head of Wagner, now deceased Yevgeny Prigozhin, attempted a coup in the russian federation, Troshev "took a role in the official security forces," the summary says. He probably participated in encouraging the Wagner mercenaries to sign contracts, contributing to the uprising. Many of Wagner's veterans probably consider him a traitor, British intelligence said.

The department also noted that Yevkurov recently made a trip to African countries where, among other things, Wagner is involved.

"The president's approval of Troshev and Yevkurov indicates that russia continues to use volunteer units and private military companies, and is planning the future of Wagner. It is ready to use the experience of veterans who can demonstrate their loyalty to the state and further involvement in the affairs of the Global South, but, probably under greater control from the Kremlin," according to British intelligence.