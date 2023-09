The work of the Ministry of Defense is currently aimed at purchasing and providing the army with everything necessary, production of military products and services in Ukraine, and further development of defense technologies. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umierov during a speech at the first Forum of Defense Industries, Ukrinform reports.

"My task is to rebuild the path to victory as a ministry. And now several directions regarding the defense industry are probably our vision, which is to develop world-class military products and services. Our mission is to produce these military products and services, which will be of very high quality, which we can scale, cover all the needs now in Ukraine and then after the end of the war - export. Now in the ministry we are looking at three things in terms of priorities. This is what is called procurement, contracts, logistics, that is, we must improve the efficiency of procurement and provision everything needed by our military. Second, we must do everything possible to produce all military products and services in Ukraine for the needs of our army, the Defense Forces. And the third is Defense Technology, these are technologies," Umierov said.

According to him, at the moment it is possible to note the indicators of the growth of Ukraine's capabilities in artillery, the Air Force and the Navy.

Umierov also said that the Ministry of Defense has developed a manifesto outlining 10 growth points that will help bring victory closer.

"Since the Ministry of Defense is the coordinating body for the Defense and Security Forces, in this regard we have developed a manifesto, we have set 10 growth points for ourselves there, which we are developing strategies for, and we say that we want to move to those things so that everyone in the world knows not only the "Glory to Ukraine" brand, but also the word "Victory" so that we know that we have a plan for victory, a vision for victory," the Minister emphasized.