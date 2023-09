The Naval Forces, together with the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, conducted a successful special operation to evacuate two Ukrainian paratroopers from the temporarily occupied territory of one of the regions of Ukraine, the Navy informs on Facebook.

"Several weeks ago, the Navy's intelligence department received information from operational sources that two soldiers of the amphibious assault troops have been in the temporarily occupied territory since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, where they participated in battles with the occupiers, received serious injuries and were unable to independently enter the territory controlled by Ukraine. All this time, they were in an illegal situation and successfully hid, thanks to local residents," the message reads.

It was decided to conduct a special operation to rescue and evacuate servicemen, which was carried out by the special unit of the Navy "Angels". An evacuation plan was prepared in a short period of time, units of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided fire cover during the group's exit.