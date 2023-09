At the World for Ukraine (W4UA) summit, which took place on September 28-29 in Jasenko near Rzeszów (Poland), the exhibition "Tribunal over russia" was held. The Chairman of the Board of the Foundation "Museum of Victory over Despotism" Mykhailo Strelnikov told about it.

The Museum of Victory over Despotism exhibited 30 roll-ups at the summit, which talk about the crimes of the russian military against Ukraine and describe the need to create an International Tribunal for russia right now, without waiting for the end of the war. Several roll-ups were made in the genre of century-old political posters dedicated to the aggression of the Bolsheviks against Poland. Converted to a modern style, they have not lost their relevance even today. The exhibition was highly appreciated by the participants of the summit, and the Consul General in Lublin, Oleh Kuts, and the world-famous businessman from the USA, Michael Capponi, even took pictures against the background of these posters.

"A separate tribunal over russia must be created now, not waiting for the end of the war! First, the array of evidence that has already accumulated needs legal assessment and sorting, and all these processes are not fast. Secondly, russia is already trying to use the process of creating the tribunal in the information war. So recently they announced that they will create their "International Tribunal for Ukraine"! Lawyers understand the absurdity of such an idea, but this does not negate the fact of its use in the information war. Thirdly, it is necessary to select qualified personnel, monitoring possible agents of russia's influence. Therefore, today it is necessary to involve the largest number of countries and international organizations, including the UN, in this process," said Mykhailo Strelnikov (Poland), Chairman of the Board of the "Museum of Victory over Despotism" Foundation.

The organizers of the exhibition are planning a trip with these posters throughout Europe, so that as many people as possible are penetrated by the idea of the necessity and urgency of creating a Tribunal over russia.