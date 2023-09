Slovak Defense Minister Martin Sklenar arrived in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with him and thanked Bratislava for its support. The Head of State informed about this in his own Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy said that he discussed with Martin Sklenar the situation at the front, the priority needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, humanitarian demining and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia in this matter.

"I thank Slovakia for supporting Ukraine," the President of Ukraine added.