A group of soldiers requiring surgery for wounds received in Ukraine arrived at the US Army Hospital in the German city of Landstuhl. The American army has begun to tacitly accept battles casualties, The New York Times (NYT) portal reports.

So far, 14 people have been admitted to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, most of them Americans who are participating in the war on the side of Ukraine. In order not to get involved in a direct confrontation with russia, the USA forbids active military personnel to be on the territory of Ukraine (exception is the protection of the American embassy in Kyiv). However, a number of Americans with combat experience, mostly special forces veterans, volunteerly help the Ukrainian military as instructors or fighters.

The exact number of US citizens fighting in Ukraine is unknown. Now there are probably several hundred of them, writes NYT. About 20 Americans were killed.

Until now, wounded Americans, like Ukrainians, were taken to local hospitals, but now the Pentagon has decided to provide some of them with the same medical care as soldiers of the US Army.