Russia keeps 13 ships on combat duty in Black Sea, missile carriers among them - AFU Navy

As of the morning of Saturday, September 30, the russian occupiers keep 13 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. Among them are 2 missile carriers with 14 Kalibr missiles. This is reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00 a.m, there are 13 enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo of up to 14 missiles.

Russian terrorists also keep one enemy ship each in the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea. There are no missile carriers among them.

The day before, russian terrorists took three missile carriers on combat duty in the Black Sea. The total salvo of Kalibr is up to 24 missiles.