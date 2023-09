Overnight into Saturday, September 30, an electric substation exploded in the russian town of Pogar, Bryansk Oblast, Baza writes. According to local residents, electricity has disappeared in the area.

According to some reports, an attack was made on the substation. A total of four explosions were heard in the village, according to Shot. Two - near the administrative building, one more - in the field next to the gas station. There is no electricity in at least four settlements.

Subsequently, the governor of the Bryansk Oblast Alexander Bogomaz confirmed the attack on Pogar. According to him, as a result of the actions of Ukrainian forces in the village, the energy supply was disrupted. He did not specify what was the object of the strike, noting only that there were no casualties, and operative and emergency services were working on the spot. Pogar is located 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

In the same way, the air defense system allegedly worked over russian Belgorod and the Belgorod district and shot down "air targets". Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced this in his Telegram channel.

"Over Belgorod and the Belgorod district, the anti-aircraft defense system went off - air targets were shot down on the approach to the city," the official reported, traditionally adding that "there were no casualties or damage!"

The Ministry of Defense of the russian federation later added that in the sky over the Belgorod Oblast on the night of September 30, around 03:45 a.m., the russian air defense system shot down 9 shells of the Uragan multiple-launch rocket system.