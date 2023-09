Overnight into September 30, russia again attacked the territory of Ukraine with Shahed-type kamikaze drones. Nataliya Humeniuk said on the air of the telethon that the situation in the South was uneasy, as air alerts were sounding and residents were watching the attack by Shaheds. In particular, the russians once again used attack drones.

The head of the Joint Press Center of the South Defense Forces said that the enemy launched attack drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and from Cape Chauda in Crimea.

"The drones were again directed to the South of the Odesa Region, they were again directed along difficult routes. Including, maneuvering, they tried to bypass the air defense system in order to enter not only the south, but also the central regions of Ukraine," the spokeswoman explained.

Humeniuk explained that the enemy's priority remains the Danube - the port infrastructure of the corresponding direction, which haunts the enemy due to the grain initiative. In addition, the russians are looking for objects of critical and other important infrastructure, the destruction of which can have a significant impact, including on the economy of the regions.

"Unfortunately, one of the infrastructure objects in the Vinnytsia Region was hit, but the fire has already been extinguished. And the evacuation, which was carried out for the safety of people, was not critical," explained the captain 1st rank.

As informed by representatives of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, a total of 30 attack drones were destroyed in their area of responsibility by air defense forces:

- 20 - in the Vinnytsia Region,

- 6 - in the Odesa Region,

- 4 - in the Mykolaiv Region.

In the evening of September 29, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that it had recorded the launch by the russians of several groups of Shahed-type missiles from the area of the Chauda training ground in Crimea. People were called to go to shelters in the event of an air alert.

Literally closer to 9 p.m., the military already announced the threat of a drone attack in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and later the Odesa Regions.

At approximately 10 p.m., a second group of drones was already flying to the Odesa Region. Closer to midnight, it became dangerous in the Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy Regions. The enemy drone was moving in the direction of Nemyriv, later - Vinnytsia. There were explosions in the region.

At night, the Kalynivska City Council of the region reported that there were hits. Later, the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, Serhii Borzov, explained that there was a hit to an infrastructure object. All services worked on site.