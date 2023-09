Defense Forces destroy almost 500 invaders and liquidate dozens of units of enemy weapons - AFU General Staff

Over the past day, September 29, troops of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 470 russian invaders and 38 enemy artillery systems at the front. In general, since the beginning of the full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, 278,130 russian occupiers have been eliminated. This updated data on enemy losses was released by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on September 30.

During the past day, our defenders also destroyed 15 operational-tactical enemy drones (5,006 in total).

On the ground, our troops destroyed 18 units of enemy vehicles and tanks (8,854 in total), as well as eliminated 12 armored combat vehicles (8,984) and 4 tanks (4,691).

In addition, two MLRSes (796 in total), one anti-aircraft defense system (537) and two units of special equipment (932) were sent for scrap metal.

Information about destroyed enemy aircraft, cruise missiles and ships remains unchanged.