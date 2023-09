The president of the terrorist country of russia, vladimir putin, signed a decree on the autumn draft for the army. The document appeared on the portal of official publication of legal acts of the russian federation.

According to the decree, 130,000 persons aged from 18 to 27 who are not in the reserve are going to be called up. The draft itself will be held from October 1 to December 31.

This autumn draft will be the last one, when the upper bar of the draft age will be limited to 27 years in the russian federation. From January 1, 2024, persons aged from 18 to 30 will be conscripted into the russian army - the relevant decree was signed by vladimir putin on August 4. Along with raising the upper bar, State Duma members promised to raise the lower bar as well - to 21 years, but it never happened in the final version of this law.