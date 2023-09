On the 584th day of the russian invasion, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south, an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis and offensive operations in the Bakhmut axis. The defenders destroy the occupiers, step by step liberate the territories captured by the enemy and establish themselves on new frontiers. Over the past 24 hours, there have been 44 combat clashes. This is stated in the operational summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, published in the morning of September 30.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol axis, as well as offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut axis, the General Staff said.

Our military are inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, exhausting it along the entire front line.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on the areas of accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 strikes on air defense systems of the russian troops," the General Staff said.

The units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of accumulation of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 2 air defense systems, 13 artillery means, an ammunition warehouse and a EW station of the occupiers.

As noted in the summary, the aggressor launched 6 missile and 56 air strikes, carried out 40 shelling from MLRS at the positions of Ukrainian troops and at civilian objects. There are killed and wounded civilians, destroyed private houses and other civilian infrastructure.

"In addition, on the night of September 30, the russian federation attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type. Information about the consequences is being clarified," the General Staff said.

Komisarove, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane, Senkove, Kopanky of the Kharkiv Region; Novoselivske, Nevske of the Luhansk Region; Zarichne, Spirne, Serebrianka, Bohdanivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk Region; Novodarivka, Robotyne, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Olhivka of the Kherson Region came under airstrikes.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions came under artillery fire of the occupiers.