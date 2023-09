The SBI and the SSU confirmed the involvement of russian special services in explosions of ammunition depots in the Czech Republic. These weapons were intended for Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service.

The diversion was led by Major General Valery Flyustikov and former Putin bodyguard Aleksey Dyumin. By that time, he was the commander of the special forces of the russian GRU.

According to the investigation, personnel of the russian special services were involved in high-profile killings and terrorist attacks on the territory of Ukraine and the European Union, including the bombing of a military facility in the Czech Republic.

It is noted that due to the peculiarities of their tasks, special operations forces are accountable to the head of the General Staff of the russian federation, but in some cases they are directly subordinate to russian president vladimir putin.

The investigation found that russian special services organized the explosion at the joint warehouse of missile and artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city of Svatove in the Luhansk Region at the direction of the Kremlin in 2015.

The conclusions of the SSU and the SBI showed that to blow up the Ukrainian arsenal, the russians used the Leer-3 electronic warfare complex and three Orlan-10 drones. These weapons were moved from the temporarily occupied Donetsk to the front positions of LDNR militants in the city of Pervomaisk in the Luhansk Region. From there enemy drones were sent to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Svatove and dropped incendiary grenades with a parachute system. This resulted in the detonation of the entire supply of ammunition stored in the warehouse.

It was also possible to establish that the special operations forces of the russian armed forces were involved in the bombing of a warehouse with weapons in the city of Vrbetice in the Czech Republic in 2014. This indicates the Kremlin's attempts to weaken the defense potential of the eastern flank of NATO and influence the internal and political situation in Central Europe.

After a full-scale invasion, saboteurs of special operations forces of the russian armed forces systematically attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the border areas in the north and east of Ukraine. Their goals are often both military facilities and civilian locals, their homes and cars.

Recall that a fire at a warehouse with ammunition in Svatove occurred in 2015. After that, the warehouse began exploding.