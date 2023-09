The United States Army scrutinizes the real experience of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) from the battlefield, often simply by transferring the same conditions to training ranges. Fighting on the territory of Ukraine forces the American army to rethink the current reality.

This was announced by the Defense Express web portal, referring to the Defense One publication.

Brig. Gen. Curtis Taylor, head of the Fort Irwin National Training Center (Fort Irwin NTC) of the U.S. Ground Forces in California spoke about the introduction of the experience of the AFU in the training of the U.S. military. At the same time, some conclusions were quite unexpected.

The main paradigm shift is a new level of battlefield vision. We are talking not only about drones, but also about electronic reconnaissance and satellite images. Because of this, the concept of "fog of war" disappears and fixing the enemy and "working it out" with artillery becomes a condition that forces you to change approaches.

Special emphasis is placed on fixing enemy radio emissions - not only searching for headquarters, but fixing Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signals for which the corresponding scanners are installed on drones. That is, it becomes possible to get information about the exact position of the enemy thanks to a smartphone in the pocket of the enemy.

Now the U.S. Army is practicing minimizing radio emissions. For example, by using narrow-directional antennas and making maximum use of fiber-optic cables to transmit information.

The next point is the standard for curtailing a command post in 30 minutes.

That is, a special emphasis is on ensuring the survival of the control system, special attention is paid to masking all characteristic staff vehicles as "ordinary" army transport. In general, the issue of masking from drones is given maximum attention.

The next moment is a simulation of powerful artillery fire at the rate of several thousand shots in one area per day. This means working out at the exercise of a loss of up to 40% of units from artillery fire, requiring the working out of evacuation from the battlefield, the paths of which can be cut off.

And this already creates an additional problem with combat coordination, when a conditional platoon left the battlefield, reorganized and returns to the front line, but falls under the command of another company.

That is, in fact, the challenges of "field transparency" are much larger. And all this is due to the use of drones, including civilian quadcopters, which are responsible for 30-50% of the total adjustment of artillery fire.

Given the importance of UAVs, the U.S. Army is working out the creation of separate units that specialize exclusively in the use of drones. That is, a direct follow of the experience of Ukraine in creating companies of "drones." This is due to the fact that the concentration of experienced UAV operators allows increasing the efficiency of their use in contrast to the method, when all drones are distributed among units.

Another element is countering hostile disinformation. As an example, the case is given in which the enemy launches an artillery attack on the city, but announces that it is not it, in this case, during the exercise, the press officer obtained and published data from the counter-battery radar.

In March of this year, the 2nd Armored Brigade Spartan Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division of the U.S. Army at the same training ground worked out the real conditions of the war. In these exercises, there was almost everything that is happening now in the south of Ukraine - fighting in trenches, crushing artillery fire and the absence of aviation.

