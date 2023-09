In the Kyiv Region, two men stored in their yard a Tor anti-aircraft missile system and ammunition for it, which the russians left, fleeing from the north of Ukraine.

This was reported by the police of the Kyiv Region.

"38 and 45-year-old residents of the Boryspil District illegally acquired and stored an anti-aircraft missile system and ammunition of aggressors," it was said.

The russian occupiers left the anti-aircraft complex as they fled the Chernihiv Region. A man found it and hid at his place in the Brovary District. First, the police found and seized the Tor air defense system, and then 2 sections with 8 anti-aircraft missiles. Such missiles can shoot down other missiles and aircraft.

By court order, ammunition was transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The cost of the missiles is about UAH 30 million. The men who hid the air defense in their yard now face up to 7 years in prison.

