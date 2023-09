Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that both his sons did not leave Ukraine and are members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with Natalia Moseichuk.

Moseichuk said that rumors about the alleged departure of Danilov's sons abroad are aimed at the NSDC Secretary himself.

"How do you know where my children are? I know exactly where they are, what they've been doing and what they are doing. But when a person with a bald head begins to come out and tell... How do you even know?" said the NSDC Secretary.

Danilov said that during the family meeting, the sons joked that they came home "from Paris, London, Miami." According to Danilov, for one Paris is a military unit, for the second one Paris is in a territorial defense near Kyiv in a village. He said that it makes no sense to justify and prove something to someone, to follow the lead.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dmytro Kopanchuk, a 22-year-old son of the MP from the Servant of the People party Olena Kopanchuk, left Ukraine in January and did not return.

In July, border guards refused more than 700 Ukrainians who tried to leave under the Shliakh (Path) system to pass through the border.

Also, the State Border Guard Service denied a fake about the ban on traveling abroad for young people under 18 years old.