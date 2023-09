Kremlin convinced it does not have support in occupied territories - National Resistance Center

The Kremlin conducted a closed study on sentiment in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, according to which only 5% supports the aggressor state russia. It is reported by the National Resistance Center.

In Moscow, they are preparing to launch a propaganda campaign in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions, for which they conducted a closed anonymous survey. The results confirmed that russia does not have support among the local population.

"According to the results, the support of the russian federation in the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions is 5%, the rest either support their homeland or refused to respond," the statement said.

Russian propaganda is trying to create an illusion that supposedly all support the occupation on the TOT, in order to force the locals not to resist the invaders and legitimize the Nazi policy of the Kremlin.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are denied medical care in the absence of russian documents.

In the occupied part of the Donetsk Region, russians threatened farmers to take their harvest if their employees did not receive russian passports.

We also reported that in the Zaporizhzhia Region, the occupiers blackmail workers of medical institutions who refuse to receive russian passports.