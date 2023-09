Recently, the russians have reduced the pace of offensive actions on the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.

Specialists of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported this.

In particular, military analysts in the report indicate that the Ukrainian defense forces continued offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region on September 28.

In addition, according to analysts, in recent days, russian troops have reduced the pace of their local offensive operations on the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.

Russian and Ukrainian officials are increasingly reporting fewer russian ground attacks on the Kupyansk and Lyman axes, suggesting that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is distracting russian forces from the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and significantly weakening russian offensive efforts along that line.

According to ISW's preliminary assessment, russian offensive operations on the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line were aimed at pinning Ukrainian troops to this line and distracting them from more important areas of the front.

However, russian aviation is becoming more active in the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Kherson Regions and, apparently, less active in the areas of the western part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, where Ukrainian forces are conducting counteroffensive operations.

Over the past week, russian troops have increasingly carried out airstrikes against targets on the western (right) bank of the Kherson Region and on the rear Ukrainian land lines of communication in the Kupyansk axis.

Russian aircraft continue to strike Ukrainian rear areas in east of the Zaporizhzhia Region, although references to repelling Ukrainian attacks in front-line areas have become less frequent in russian reports than at the start of the counteroffensive.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the aggressor country of the russian federation involved the newly created russian 25th Army in separate units as reinforcements to the battles on the front in Ukraine. This reduces the likelihood of a new large-scale offensive by the russian federation in the near future.