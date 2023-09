In mid-September, the Ukrainian government filed lawsuits against several Western companies for non-fulfillment of equipment supply contracts or non-payment of commissions paid by Ukraine for securing agreements.

This is reported by Apostrophe.

"Company “PAMCO INT. as” systematically postponed the delivery dates within the framework of prepaid contracts No. USE-55-104-К/КI-22 (April 13, 2022) and No. USE-55-103-К/КI-22 (April 13, 2022). After non-fulfillment of the contracts, the Ukrainian the state arms company Ukrspecexport appealed to the Vienna International Arbitral Centre with a request to return the advance payment and cancel the penalty for breaching the terms of the contract.

According to Pokec24 publication, the contracts state that the Czech Republic undertakes to supply Ukraine with 30 M80 infantry fighting vehicles through PAMCO. However, these orders were not fulfilled, and the Ukrainian army never received the long-awaited combat vehicles.

Previously, this company appeared in the Ukrainian media in the list of debtors of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. According to published documents, the company's debt amounted to about UAH 1 billion (about USD 17 million) in 2022.

According to the publication, the Czech Republic is among the countries that did not fulfill military orders on time. The Czech aviation and defense company "PAMCO INT. as", engaged in the production of defense and military equipment, did not fulfill several orders at once.