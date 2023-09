On the morning of Friday, September 29, russian invaders launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv, targeting an infrastructure object on the outskirts of the city.

The mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Sienkevych wrote about this in Telegram.

"Mykolaiv - the consequences of russian shelling. On the morning of September 29, around 04:13 a.m., the city was hit by a missile. We got hit in an infrastructure object on the outskirts of the city," he wrote.

Sienkevych specified that dry grass caught fire as a result of the impact. Rescuers extinguished the fire at 06:45 a.m.

The details of the night attack by the russians are being clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, three people were killed as a result of artillery shelling of Kherson by the russian occupying army on the evening of Thursday, September 28.

During the past day, September 27, 109 shelling by the russian army were recorded in the Kherson Region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and another was wounded.

We also reported that the residents of the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson Region were urged to leave the front-line zone and, if possible, to evacuate to the territory controlled by Ukraine.