The russian occupying army dropped aerial bombs on the Avdiivka coke and chemical plant in the Donetsk Region. Because of this, a large-scale fire started there.

Musa Mahomedov, the former head of the plant, reported this in Telegram.

A fire caused by an aerial bomb started in the scrubbers of the trapping workshop. A cloud of smoke rises above the factory.

"The peacekeepers”... continue to destroy the industry of Donbas. Just now these monsters hit the Avdiivka coke and chemical plant with aerial bombs, they set fire to the scrubber of the trapping workshop," the report said.

Mahomedov noted that after the air raid, the invaders would lie that not industrial units were burning at the plant, but "munitions", which had never been there.

As a reminder, Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant is located in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Region. It supplied products not only on the territory of Ukraine, but also to various countries of the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27, the russian occupiers fired from tanks at the roosters of the Donetsk Region, and then dropped guided aerial bombs on the targeted areas.