Russians do not stop trying to capture Maryinka, 13 combat clashes take place last day - AFU

The russian occupying forces do not stop trying to take Maryinka, Donetsk Region. In particular, 13 combat clashes took place over the past day.

Oleksandr Shtupun, the spokesman of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy does not stop trying to take Maryinka. Over the past day, we recorded 13 combat clashes on the part of the enemy there, its attempts were unsuccessful. It mainly attacks in small groups, somewhere about detachment, without equipment. The enemy is also trying to recapture lost positions in the Robotyne area," Shtupun noted.

In addition, the spokesman noted that the enemy, in order to distract the Defense Forces from the offensive, is "teasing" Ukrainian troops, in particular near Rivnopil, Pervomayske and other populated areas.

"There are no particular changes in the Shakhtarsk axis, we continue both the counter-battery fight and continue to destroy the enemy's warehouses. In the last 2 days, we destroyed 11 warehouses of different levels," Shtupun said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russian troops continue to fortify and dig in, and build additional positions in the Tavria axis. Perhaps another line of defense will appear there.

The Defense Forces continue to restrain the russians near Bakhmut in the Donetsk Region, repelled the attack of the invaders in the area of Pervomayske and Maryinka, and continue their offensive in the Zaporizhzhia axis.