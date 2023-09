The town of Toretsk (Donetsk Region) was cut off due to shelling by the russian occupiers.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Enemy terror continues in the front-line and border regions with the russian federation. In the Donetsk Region, two 110 kV overhead power lines were damaged by shelling, which led to the blackout of two 110 kV substations. Because of this, 23,000 residents of Toretsk were left without electricity. In particular, two mines were cut off, in one of which there were workers underground. Mines and part of household consumers managed to recover, repair work on the lines continues," the message says.

Also, due to shelling, a part of consumers in the Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson and Chernihiv Regions remain without power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 398 settlements remain without electricity due to hostilities and other reasons.