As a result of massive shelling by the russian invaders, on the evening of September 27, a thermal power plant (TPP) in the southern region was damaged.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Due to hostilities and other reasons, 404 settlements remain without light.

"Due to hostilities, there is new damage in the networks of oblenergos in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv Regions. Two coal mining enterprises were also de-energized in the Donetsk Region. The restoration of power is carried out according to the security situation and with the permission of the military," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, due to enemy shelling, Toretsk in the Donetsk Region was de-energized.