The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) served the managers of Uber's partner company in Ukraine with suspicion that it evaded payment of almost UAH 40 million in taxes.

This is stated in the message of the BES, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the company was registered in Ukraine to serve the representative office of a foreign company and pay drivers.

"During the pre-trial investigation, the detectives established that the director of the company, her partner and the chief accountant organized a tax evasion scheme. In particular, the money received by the drivers from the transportation of passengers was sent directly to the company that owns the platform, and then, minus the commission, was credited to the accounts of the company of the defendant to pay for the work of the partners' drivers and the maintenance of the representative office. In the future, these funds were illegally transferred to cash with the help of individual entrepreneurs controlled by the defendants as payment for the provision of non-existent information intermediary services," the report says.

The BES also established that the company did not submit any tax reports for 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Such actions led to tax evasion of almost UAH 40 million.

According to the report of the National Police, on the basis of the collected evidence, two individual entrepreneurs and the chief accountant of the company - partners of the global taxi platform - were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 212 (Evasion of payment of taxes, fees (mandatory payments)) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The law enforcement officers do not disclose the name of the offending company, while the Ekonomichna Pravda publication, with reference to law enforcement sources, notes that a partner company of the American Uber Technologies was exposed for non-payment of taxes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late June 2016, Uber started operating in Ukraine.