Ukraine must receive all the necessary military and economic aid that is needed right now. As for russian assets, a legal mechanism for seizing russian assets must be developed, and those assets that can be legally sequestered must be clearly defined, and such a process will take time.

This was stated by a member of the British Parliament from the Conservative Party/ex-Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Jacob Rees-Mogg, in a comment for Guildhall.

"The issue of the possibility of using russian assets depends on who owns these assets because not every russian supports Putin. In addition, we must always adhere to legal norms if we are a country that believes in such. In this vein, it is necessary to make sure that a specific asset is an illegally obtained asset that can be confiscated, and then there should be a process," the politician said.

"I think now we should give Ukraine all the help it needs and then find out if you have a legitimate claim to certain types of money. Because what you need is help now. And then we can sit down and, as you say, find out if there is money that belongs to Putin that we can legally withdraw," he said.

The British parliamentarian confirmed that a legal mechanism for seizing russian assets should be developed, and those assets that can be legally sequestered should be clearly defined.

"Yes (a legal mechanism for the confiscation of assets of the Russian Federation should be developed - ed.), because there are good russians who are in opposition to Putin, and their money is frozen. It would be very unfair to take their money while they are on the right side. That is why the rules of law are here are fundamental, and there are rules within which you can act. But given the fact that Ukraine needs money now, it is prolonged. Therefore, in the meantime, the West should provide Ukraine with the necessary money," the British parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier, Jacob Rees-Mogg called on the British government to provide Ukraine with all the weapons that the UK has. According to him, Ukraine's victory over Putin's dictatorship is a crucial need for international security.