In the first eight months of 2023, Ukraine reduced the import of dairy products by 12% year over year to 38,050 tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club association, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the first eight months of 2023, the import of dairy products decreased by 12% year over year to 38,050 tons. The volume of supplies decreased significantly even compared to pre-war indicators - during the same period in 2021, imports were 73.6% higher (66,800 tons). The largest suppliers of dairy products are the EU countries - the Netherlands, Poland, France, Germany, Italy," the message reads.

According to the report, in the first eight months of 2023, import of non-condensed milk and cream decreased by 54% to 3,500 tons, cheese – by 10% to 21,000 tons, buttermilk, coagulated milk and cream, yogurt, kefir – by 8% to 5,940 tons, butter - by 31% to 1,700 tons.

At the same time, the import of ice cream increased by 43% to 1,130 tons whey - by 67% to 4,900 tons.

According to the report, the reduction in imports is justified by the decrease in consumption due to the movement of the population abroad (due to the war) and the gradual recovery of the domestic dairy industry at enterprises.

"Although in the first eight months, the volume of milk production is 5 million tons, which is only 5.6% less than last year, the decrease is mostly due to households, in which milking is 12% less (3.14 million tons), mainly due to the decrease in the number of dairy cows (-9.1%)," said association's analyst Maksym Hopka.

According to the experts, the trade balance of dairy products remains unchanged.

"The export of dairy products in the first eight months of 2023 amounted to 70,200 tons, up 9.7% year over year. However, the value indicator decreased by 6.5% and amounted to USD 153.7 million. The reason for the decrease in value receipts is low global demand for dairy products, which creates price pressure," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in June, Canada allowed the export of milk and dairy products from Ukraine.