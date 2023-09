In the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, the enemy is forming 12 assault companies to continue attempts to "punch holes" in the Ukrainian defense.

The head of the press service of the Eastern group of troops Illia Yevlash announced this on the air of the telethon.

Speaking about the Lyman-Kupiansk direction, he noted that over the past day the occupiers did not conduct a single combat collision, no assaults, but continue to use aviation intensively.

"14 times they fired at our positions using Su-25 attack aircraft and Ка-52 helicopters, 579 attacks were launched on our positions. Now they are working at maximum distances from their artillery to protect their systems from our powerful fire defeat," said Yevlash.

Also, according to the speaker, the enemy is currently forming assault detachments in this direction.

"In particular, 12 assault companies, the number of about 2,000 people who will try to punch holes in our defense. However, for a long time they tried to do this, which did not lead to any success," said Yevlash.

He added: "We are now recording intercepts that these mobilized troops... express negative moods, rebellious moods, are going to lay down their weapons. This indicates that they lack any success, “animal” attitude towards them."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the defense forces of Ukraine have successes near Klishchiivka, Odradivka and Shumy, where they knock out the invaders from the occupied borders, continue to gain a foothold in the achieved positions. Besides, the Armed Forces of Ukraine keep under fire control a section of the Bakhmut-Horlivka highway.

Earlier it was reported that the russian occupiers are strengthening advanced units in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions.