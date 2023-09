Russian occupiers continue to build fortifications in the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In particular, a new fortified area appeared in Tokmak on the sides of the highway, which leads to the liberated Robotyne.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this.

"Feeling the constant onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the russian army is creating new fortifications in the rear and around the temporarily occupied settlements of the Zaporizhzhia Region," the statement said.

So, north of Tokmak, a new fortified area appeared on both sides of the highway, which leads to Robotyne recently liberated by the AFU. And the occupiers began to drive concrete trucks to the border of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions for building fortifications.

According to Fedorov, in the captured territory, the invaders set up more than 20 training ranges of the russian army with a total area of ​ ​ about 50,000 hectares. In the area of Melitopol, these are the outskirts of Dunaivka, Atman, Kyrylivka, the territory of the Pryazovskyi National Park.

Besides, the "settlement" of the russian military to the civilian population continues in order to use people as human shields.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the invaders change into civilian clothes and flee from the front line. In temporarily occupied Melitopol, russians check every car that leaves the city to catch deserters.

Recall that russian invaders massively get settled in the homes of local residents in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Besides, in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region, the russian occupiers are engaged in mass theft due to a delay in security. In particular, food and pets are taken from civilians.