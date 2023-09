President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine n the Donetsk axis. Zelenskyy said this on Telegram, talking about the selector, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Daily selector. I received reports on the situation at the front, the supply of equipment and ammunition, reconnaissance data. We are moving forward on the Donetsk axis. There are other plans that are being implemented," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that he received a report on the situation in the Kherson Region.

"The enemy continues to terrorize territories that it can reach. Twenty-six guided aircraft bombs in the last 24 hours. The consequences are being eliminated, people are receiving assistance. I instructed to find additional solutions to stop this terror," he wrote.

Besides, Zelenskyy praised the Security Service of Ukraine, which caught the spotters who adjusted the night strike on Kyiv a week ago.

"A good signal to all traitors: there will be retribution," the President stressed.

Zelenskyy also noted the successes of the United assault brigade of the National Police "Liut” (Rage) in the Donetsk Region, in particular in the battles for Klishchiivka on the Bakhmut axis.

"Real Ukrainian rage against the invaders in our Donetsk Region! Bakhmut axis, in particular hard battles for Klishchiivka. The whole Ukraine has something to be grateful for to the United assault brigade of the National Police "Rage." Guys, grateful for your resilience and strength and thank you for the chevron! Proud of you!" he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning summary on Wednesday, September 27, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut axes.