Ukraine may face difficulties in obtaining F-16 multipurpose fighter jets over Argentina. The South American country wants to upgrade its fleet of combat aircraft, which has become the cause of the struggle between the United States and China, Defense Express reports.

Currently, Argentina is busy looking for options to update its fleet of combat aircraft.

This is a critical issue for the country because only about 20 A-4 Skyhawk attack aircraft are in service with the Air Force, the latest models of which were manufactured until 1972.

Argentina settled on two options. These are American F-16 and Sino-Pakistani JF-17 Thunder (FC-1 Xiaolong).

The publication writes that this choice is also critically important for the United States because Washington does not want to let Beijing into the South American continent.

The US is putting more and more pressure on the Argentine government due to the actions of China, which not only demonstrates its readiness to sell its JF-17s but also provides the most comfortable conditions for such an agreement.

It is noted that the JF-17 can boast neither characteristics nor unique capabilities. Its "advantage" is the price, which allowed even Nigeria to buy such planes. The cost of modifying Block 1 is USD 15-20 million, and Block 2 - up to USD 25 million.

The US can defeat such a proposal only with supported F-16 fighter jets since the queue for the production of new aircraft is "clogged" until 2028. In addition, the price of 162.5 million dollars for one new F-16 is unaffordable for the budget of Argentina.

For this reason, the Argentine Air Force may be offered supported F-16s not from the United States but from Denmark.

This is confirmed by unofficial information about the request of the Military Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense to sell up to 38 Danish F-16s to Argentina.

Also, a number of Western media reported with reference to their own sources in the US State Department that the direction of negotiations regarding the planes really exists.

This becomes a problem for Ukraine because it is the Danish F-16s that are supposed to strengthen the Air Force of the Armed Forces. The country has 30 fighter jets that are in flight condition.

There is an option that the Danish authorities can defend their interests by reinforcing Ukraine with planes.

It is also possible that the country may give part of the F-16 to Argentina since the US does not want to let Chinese defense companies into South America.

It is noted that the countries of South America do not differ in robust defense budgets. Therefore, cheap Chinese weapons can very quickly become popular among the countries of the continent.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on August 20 this year, it became known that Denmark intends to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

As earlier reported, on the same day, the Dutch authorities made a similar statement.

On September 21, Belgium may change its decision and provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.