Ukraine will receive F-16 fighter jets next year; currently, the Netherlands is working on launching a training center that will operate in Romania.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, on MSNBC.

According to her, the training of Ukrainian pilots and technical personnel for F-16 aircraft will probably last six to eight months.

"We don't really know how long this training will take, so we're estimating six to eight months, which is really fast compared to the training we do with our pilots. But it depends on a lot of factors," Ollongren said.

According to her, the Netherlands is currently working on launching a training center that will operate in Romania as soon as possible.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the United States noted that the first Ukrainian pilots who will arrive for training on F-16 fighter jets can complete the program in three months, but they will perform combat missions later.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine needs about 160 fighter jets so that Russian dominance in the air is not "absolute."

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said that the process of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets "gathered momentum" - the pilots are studying and undergoing training.

On August 21, the Air Force of the AFU announced that 70 Ukrainian pilots and technicians were in Denmark, where they were undergoing training on F-16 fighters.